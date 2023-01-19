Minor victims of sexual assaults can virtually attend bail hearings of accused, says Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court recently passed a slew of directions while hearing a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act after it was informed that several POCSO victims were being asked to appear physically or virtually in court during the hearing of bail pleas of the accused.

A single judge bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh on January 11 directed that the victims can be produced virtually and a hybrid form of hearing of bail applications would suitably address the concerns of the victim and at the same time safeguard the rights of the accused. The court said that this way, “the victim and the accused shall not come face to face in this manner and this can prevent the re-traumatisation of the victim”.

The directions were passed in the plea of a man who was convicted of sexually assaulting his daughter by a trial court and sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under POCSO.

Justice Singh further directed that the investigating officers concerned shall ensure timely service of notice of bail application to the victims so that they get reasonable time to enter appearance and make their submissions.

The judge also asked the investigating officers to be sensitive towards the victims. “The investigating officer while serving notice of the bail application to the victim shall make relevant inquiries about the victim and her circumstances and shall document the same in order to assist the court in hearing the bail application and to facilitate effective representation and participation on behalf of the victim,” the court said.

The judge also directed these officers to ensure that the victim is not made to feel uncomfortable or questioned like an accomplice to a crime.

The court ordered that if a victim gives in writing that her lawyer, parent, or guardian shall appear on her behalf and argues the bail plea, “insistence on physical or virtual presence” of the victim should not be made”.

The court further said that if the victim has appeared in the bail plea hearing on one date then her presence on subsequent hearings can be dispensed with and her lawyer, parent or guardian can make submissions for her on subsequent hearings.

“On the day of the first appearance of the victim, her submissions on the bail application can be recorded by the court and the same maybe used for the purpose of adjudicating on the bail application,” the court opined.

Justice Singh also observed that in exceptional cases, judges can interact with the victim in their chambers and her submissions on the accused’s bail plea can be recorded in the order sheet passed on that day, so that the same can be considered at a later stage.

On the questions posed to the victim by the court, Justice Singh said that “appropriate questions may be put to the victim to elicit her responses instead of bluntly asking her ‘Do you want bail to be given to the accused or not?'”. The HC said that the victim can be asked questions which ascertain her apprehensions and fears in case the accused is granted bail in the matter.

The court also said that whenever the victim appears in a bail hearing her support person should be present to provide necessary psychological or logistical support.

In cases where the accused is a child in conflict with law, the victim’s presence may not be insisted on as the “considerations for grant of bail to the child in conflict with law are not dependent on the apprehensions” of the victim, it said. The court said that children in conflict with law are covered under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015 where the parameters for grant of bail are separate.

The court also noted that once bail plea is decided, a copy of the order should be “mandatorily sent to the victim”. This becomes important since the victim’s main concern is her safety in case the accused is enlarged on bail, the court said.

The court said that judicial officers should be “sensitised about the need to reduce interface of victim with the accused in court” to the minimum possible and to permit the victim to be represented through an authorised person in court at the time of hearing of bail plea, instead of insisting for appearance of the victim in person (either virtually/physically).

The court directed the secretary (Litigation), Delhi State Legal Services Authority, to circulate the order to all necessary parties and stakeholders.

In a previous hearing, the HC was informed that the appearance of the victims in POCSO cases had led to a situation where the victims were being forced not only to potentially interact with the accused person but also be present in court when the arguments regarding the offence were taken up for hearing.

Considering this, Justice Singh had noted earlier that the presence of the victim in the court at the time of arguments has an adverse impact on her psyche and had called for suggestions from the Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee, Delhi State Legal Services Authority as well as the counsel representing the accused.