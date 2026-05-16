Sexual assault in Delhi school: Top cop Golchha orders probe into ‘handling’ of 3-year-old’s rape case by local police

According to police, the staffer was identified by the child and arrested the same day. However, he was granted bail on May 7 by a court in Dwarka.

More than two weeks after a three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at her school in West Delhi, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha on Friday ordered a probe into the “handling” of the case by the local police, The Indian Express has learnt.

The probe committee will be headed by two women officers – Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Vijayanta Arya and Additional DCP (South) Aishwarya Singh, said sources.

Earlier, the police had arrested a 57-year-old caretaker employed at the school for the alleged rape. He was later granted bail by a court. A female teacher was also arrested after the minor allegedly told investigators that the teacher was present when she was sexually assaulted, police said.