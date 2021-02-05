‘Sexual abuse’: FIR against 2 child homes in Delhi

In January, the NCPCR took action on a complaint regarding violations and alleged sexual abuse at the NGOs.

After raids by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) at two children’s homes, the Delhi Police Thursday registered a case and conducted an enquiry at the two children’s homes for alleged violation of norms under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

In the FIR, police said the enquiry was conducted to “investigate… alleged child sexual abuse cases” at the home for boys. Police have also spoken to staffers and children at the home for girls.

In January, the NCPCR took action on a complaint regarding violations and alleged sexual abuse at the NGOs.

Based on the NCPCR enquiry, police said the staffers had not taken any action against offenders involved in the alleged sexual abuse. At the girls’ home, they had also allegedly taken children to the anti-CAA protests at Jantar Mantar last year.

“During the interaction with one girl child… she informed that 4-5 girls had been taken to Jantar Mantar and made to sit in a protest of CAA, which had happened in the year 2019-20,” reads the FIR.

Police said this act was “illegal and prima facie a violation of section 83 (2) of JJ Act.”

At the boys’ home, police again found that boys were taken to anti-CAA protests. “… children have informed that elder boys were going to sit-in protests and that one child had said that ‘Modi ji keval Hindu ki sunte hain aur Pakistan main ladte hai’,” reads the FIR.

The same statement was also recorded by the NCPCR and published in their report.

Police said they also found that social-distancing norms weren’t followed at the homes, which made the “children exposed to the risk of contracting Covid-19”. The case will be further investigated under sections of Epidemics Diseases Act.