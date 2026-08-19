CCTV project to sewage tenders: The cases AAP’s against Satyendar Jain

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain is among six persons arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch in connection with an alleged corruption case involving the tendering process for sewage treatment plant projects of the Delhi Jal Board. (PTI Photo)

Former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain, who was among six arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Tuesday in a multi-crore sewage treatment plant (STP) tender fraud case, has faced multiple cases of alleged corruption and money laundering over the years.

The latest case is from 2022 when the AAP leader served as the Delhi Water Minister. It originated from a complaint filed by the Directorate of Vigilance, alleging serious irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and a criminal conspiracy in the upgradation work of sewage treatment plants in the Capital.

The FIR was lodged in May 2024 under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act among others. In 2025, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is also probing the case, had filed a chargesheet against Jain and 13 others.