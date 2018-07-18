Sewage tank deaths: 4 UP Jal Nigam officials suspended

The incident took place at the Loni Sewerage Plant. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) The incident took place at the Loni Sewerage Plant. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Four Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam officials have been suspended over the deaths of three persons inside a tank at a sewage pumping station, in Ghaziabad’s Loni on July 8. Two junior engineers and two assistant engineers have been suspended by the Jal Nigam, which operates the unit where the incident took place. Two of the dead were employees at the unit.

While the chief engineer of the Jal Nigam, Ghaziabad, had recommended the suspension of two junior engineers, the District Magistrate’s report had recommended the suspension of two junior engineers, two assistant engineers and two executive engineers.

Even though the contract signed between Jal Nigam and the agent, through which the deceased employees were employed, places responsibility for safety on the agent, the DM’s report had rapped the body for lack of vigilance in enforcing the safety guidelines stated in the contract.

