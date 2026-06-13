Severe thunderstorm batters Delhi-NCR; IMD issues red alert, warns of 100 kmph gusts

According to IMD, Palam in Delhi, as of midnight, recorded gusts of 76 kmph, followed by Narayana and Pragati Maidan (52 kmph), Safdarjung (44 kmph), Jafarpur (43 kmph) and Janakpuri (31 kmph).

Written by: Sophiya Mathew
2 min readNew DelhiJun 13, 2026 01:50 AM IST
delhli thunderstorm, thunderstorm batters Delhi-NCR, IMD issues red alert, IMD issues red alert in delhi, India Meteorological Department (IMD), delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsAccording to IMD scientists, the recent spells are a result of "strong convective activity" fuelled by abundant moisture, intense daytime heating and the interaction of multiple weather systems moving across Northwest India.
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Delhi-NCR was placed under a red alert late Friday, as a powerful thunderstorm system swept across North India, bringing strong winds, lightning, dust storms and widespread rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that dust storms and thunderstorms accompanied by moderate to heavy rainfall and lightning are very likely across the entire Delhi-NCR, with winds of 60-80 kmph gusting up to 100 kmph.

The warning, issued shortly after 11 pm, covered Delhi and adjoining districts of Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh and eastern Rajasthan.

According to IMD, Palam in Delhi, as of midnight, recorded gusts of 76 kmph, followed by Narayana and Pragati Maidan (52 kmph), Safdarjung (44 kmph), Jafarpur (43 kmph) and Janakpuri (31 kmph).

The Capital had on Tuesday recorded the highest wind speed – 120 kmph – in 21 years.

The storm system has extended to Uttar Pradesh – districts like Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras and Agra were placed under severe thunderstorm warnings.

A district-level nowcast issued by IMD’s Meteorological Centre in Lucknow forecast severe thunderstorms with winds of 70-80 kmph gusting to 100 kmph, accompanied by lightning and moderate to intense spells of rain over parts of Agra, Hathras, Mathura, Aligarh, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Ghaziabad and Baghpat.

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The IMD advised residents to remain indoors, avoid sheltering under trees, stay away from electric poles and unsecured structures, and avoid unnecessary travel during the storm.

The latest storm comes amid an unusually active pre-monsoon season marked by repeated episodes of intense heat, dust storms, thunderstorms and sharp temperature fluctuations across Northwestern India.

According to IMD scientists, the recent spells are a result of “strong convective activity” fuelled by abundant moisture, intense daytime heating and the interaction of multiple weather systems moving across Northwest India.

Thunderstorms during this pre-monsoon period are not uncommon, but the combination of widespread coverage and winds approaching 100 kmph significantly increases the risk of falling trees, damage to temporary structures, power disruptions and traffic disruptions.

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The thunderstorm activity comes just a day after Delhi witnessed a dramatic fall in temperatures following a squall line that travelled from Punjab through Haryana into the National Capital Region. That event brought rainfall and cooler conditions, ending a prolonged spell of scorching heat.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sophiya Mathew
Sophiya Mathew

Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Professional Background Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education. Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses: 1. The Air Pollution Crisis "A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure. "Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR. "Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter. 2. Enforcement & Regulations "No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy. 3. Education Policy "Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025. "Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation. Signature Style Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws. X (Twitter): @SophiyaMathew1 ... Read More

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