Several feared trapped as five-storey building reduced to rubble in Delhi’s Saket

The incident took place on Western Marg in Saidulajab near Saket Metro station. (Express photo by Vivek Yadav)

Several people are feared to be trapped under debris after a five-storey building collapsed near Saket metro station in south Delhi on Saturday evening, officials said.

The entire five-storey structure collapsed, flattening into a massive mound of rubble, according to officials at the site.

According to police officials, the building had a coaching institute on the ground floor and construction work was underway on upper floors. It is suspected that those trapped maybe students.

“Three to four people who were found trapped under the collapsed structure were rescued. They sustained only minor injuries, and have been taken for treatment,” a local resident said.