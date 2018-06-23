Nearly two dozen Air India flights delayed due to software glitch, Delhi’s IGI affected too

The delay has been attributed to the server failure. (File Photo) The delay has been attributed to the server failure. (File Photo)

As many as 23 flights of the state-carrier Air India were delayed across its network including at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport after cash-strapped airline detected a technical glitch in the check-in software on Saturday.

An airline spokesperson said the departure timings of flights were affected and the delays due to the software malfunction stretched from 15-30 minutes. “The software-related glitch affected operations from 1 PM to 2.30 PM during which period, check-in and other services were handled manually,” the spokesperson said.

Air India’s software solution is managed by SITA, a global airlines IT services solution major, which provides its check-in, boarding and baggage tracking technology.

