Thursday, July 07, 2022

Several ad hoc English teachers fear job loss under DU’s four-year UG programme

An English ad hoc teacher who has been at DU for more than 10 years said there have been fluctuations in the workload in the past when the university changed its course structure, and he had adjusted to it by finding a position in another college.

Written by Sukrita Baruah | New Delhi |
July 8, 2022 1:33:05 am
In Delhi University colleges without English honours programmes, ad hoc English teachers fear that there will be little scope for them to hold on to their positions with the impending changes under the four-year undergraduate programme structure.

DU’s English department has been appealing against changes in workload, as several courses are no longer on offer, in the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) approved by the university’s statutory bodies for implementation of the four-year undergraduate programme.

While teachers have estimated that this will result in a drastic reduction in workload across colleges, the fears are more acute in some colleges.

Keshav Mahavidyalaya is one of the colleges which do not offer the BA (Honours) English programme but has one permanent and two ad hoc English teachers.

Archit Nanda, one of the ad hoc English teachers at the college, said: “Under the current system, all students in the university had to choose between English and Hindi for an Ability Enhancement Compulsory Course (AECC) and 85% of students used to choose English. Now this is an optional course, and English is not one of the languages students can choose. Since our college is primarily a commerce and science college, the entire workload for English teachers is from the AECC and Generic Elective courses. Technically, our work will be completely decimated if this change is implemented.”

He said within the college, they are trying to work out a way to keep the workload stable by introducing more generic elective courses: “This change shall lead to a complete bloodbath in the English department of DU colleges, leading to a loss of at least 20-30% of jobs in the department.”

In another such college, there are only two English teachers. “The harsh truth is that if there is no intervention to try and introduce some other papers, there won’t be enough work to justify keeping even one of us. All the work was on account of the AECC,” said an ad hoc teacher at the college.

An English ad hoc teacher who has been at DU for more than 10 years said there have been fluctuations in the workload in the past when the university changed its course structure, and he had adjusted to it by finding a position in another college. “But with the drastic reduction of workload across all colleges, after losing a position in one college, it is unlikely that a position is going to be available in any other college. If this goes ahead, even permanent teachers will not have sufficient workload,” said the teacher.

The UGCF states that the Ability Enhancement Courses (AEC) pool that students can choose from in their first four semesters will have languages included in the VIII Schedule, which does not include English. In petitions, English teachers have stated that this replaces the current system where both English and Hindi/Modern Indian Languages are offered as options to students as AECs. They have also pointed out that English has been removed as a Core Language course in the BA programme and BCom programme courses.

