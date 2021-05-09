Seven-year-old lion dies at Delhi zoo

The lion was not keeping well since early March and was admitted to the veterinary hospital at the zoo on April 13, Pandey said. (Photo Source: nzpnewdelhi.gov.in)

A 7-year-old male lion named Aman died at the National Zoological Park (NZP) on Sunday due to cardiac arrest after prolonged illness, zoo director Ramesh Pandey said.

The lion was not keeping well since early March and was admitted to the veterinary hospital at the zoo on April 13, Pandey said.

“He was under intensive medication and care for almost a month in the hospital, for which opinions of experts from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) and other veterinarians were also being taken. The animal had shown signs of infections, chronic bronchitis, physiological abnormalities, and complexities in multiple organs,” the director said.

He added that samples taken from the lion were sent to the IVRI on May 5 for a Covid-19 RT-PCR test and were found negative as per a report on May 7.

“A team of veterinarians will conduct the post-mortem, and viscera will be sent to the IVRI for further histopathological and other examinations to ascertain the specific cause of death. The animal was born at Chhatbir Zoo, Chandigarh in June 2014 and was brought to Delhi Zoo in June 2015,” Pandey said.

The zoo now has a pair of lions. “Officials and staff mourn the death of a beloved animal, who could not survive even after best efforts,” Pandey said in a statement.