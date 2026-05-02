Seven-year-old girl crushed to death by school bus in Greater Noida

A seven-year-old girl was killed after the driver of her school bus allegedly ran over her, after she got off the vehicle and was walking home, in Greater Noida on Thursday. The driver has been arrested, police said, and the bus seized.

“On April 30, information was received in the Dankaur police station area that a 7-year-old girl, a student of a private school, had gotten off her school bus and was walking home around 11.30 am. While she was crossing in front of the bus, the driver moved the vehicle forward, causing her to come under its wheels,” said a police officer.

Police said the injured girl was immediately pulled out from beneath the bus and rushed to a hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Police said the girl was a nursery student, studying in Dhruv Public School in Talda Village.

According to school officials, the day ended early as it was the last day of the month. “There were around 35 students in the bus and a helper is always present. We conduct verification of all drivers before hiring them,” an official said on anonymity.

Police said they are investigating whether a helper was present on the bus on the day of the accident.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said, adding that a case of rash driving and causing death by negligence has been registered against the driver.

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In a similar incident in Gurgaon last month, an eight-year-old boy was killed after a school van allegedly ran over him at Shyam Kunj area in Bhondsi.

The victim, identified as Shivansh Tripathi, was a student of Class 1 at Laburnum Public School, they said. According to the complaint filed by his father, Santosh Kumar Tripathi, the incident occurred around 8 am when Shivansh was returning from his father’s grocery shop.

The father had alleged that a Maruti Suzuki Eeco car, which belonged to another school, was being driven at a high speed and in a negligent manner. The driver was allegedly reversing the vehicle when it hit Shivansh. The child fell and was run over by the car, the complaint stated, adding that he sustained severe injuries to his head and body and bled heavily.