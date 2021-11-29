Seven POCSO cases reported last week

In the last week, at least seven incidents of molestation and sexual assault against minors have been reported in Delhi.

A 17-year-old was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man who posed as a police officer. Police said she was walking inside a park with a friend when the accused approached and scolded them. He threatened to call their parents and arrest them. The girl told police she was molested, sexually assaulted, thrashed and robbed of her phone. Pranav Tayal, DCP (Rohini) said, “We traced the accused with the help of the stolen phone. He has been arrested. He might be involved in other POCSO and sexual assault cases.”

On Saturday, two similar incidents took place in South Delhi. A 42-year-old security guard was arrested for allegedly stalking and sexually harassing a minor. He was booked under the POCSO Act and for stalking.

A 14-year-old girl alleged that she was raped by her stepfather. Benita Mary Jaiker, DCP (South), said, “The victim lives in Dehradun and came to meet her mother and stepfather in June this year. She has alleged that he raped her on many occasions. The accused has been arrested.”

Four days ago, police caught a 27-year-old electrician who allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl. He was arrested Wednesday. Sources said there are eight POCSO cases, sexual assault and molestation against him.

Further, three incidents of kidnapping, sexual assault and rape took place in Southeast Delhi and Rohini last week. As per police data, over 1,000 cases have been registered under the POCSO Act in 2021 as opposed to 850 cases last year.