Seven men from Pulwama detained by Delhi police, released later

Seven Kashmiri men, all from Pulwama, were detained late Saturday night by the Delhi Police Special Cell from Old Delhi. They were released on Monday evening after police questioned them at length and verified their details with the Jammu and Kashmir police.

A senior police officer said intelligence agencies had received information on Friday evening that some men from Pulwama were currently in Delhi, and the input was shared with Delhi Police in the wake of the terror attack in the Valley.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik gave the task to look into the input to the New Delhi Range, the elite anti-terror unit of the Special Cell. “Several teams were formed and they started conducting raids in Jama Masjid and Chandni Mahal areas. On Saturday, they picked up five Kashmiri men from Jama Masjid, and two from Chandni Mahal on Sunday evening,” a senior police officer said.

After questioning, police discovered that the men had come to Delhi from Pulwama in November to sell shawls: “Police found that they were carrying identification cards, issued from the local police station of Central district. They told police they were staying in rented accommodations, and that their tenant verification had been conducted.

Later, a message was shared with the J&K police to verify the details of the men. “On Sunday, the grandfather of two of the detained men approached the local state police saying that the men had gone missing in Delhi. The state police then flashed a message in Delhi,” an officer said. On Monday evening, after conducting their verification, they were released by police.