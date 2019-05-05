Seven held for stealing safe from real estate firm’s office in Noida

Noida Police arrested seven people on Saturday for a multi-lakh robbery at the office of Mahagun real estate group. The incident took place last week on Saturday night, when the accused entered the premises, took the guards hostage and allegedly stole a safe containing Rs 35 lakh, passports and gold coins.

Advertising

“A case of armed robbery was registered after the incident. Investigation revealed the accused wanted to start a data entry company and were in need of cash. Another accused, who worked as a supervisor in the real estate company, told them about the cash. Around Rs 8 lakh, a Santro car, three country-made pistols and a safe that had been broken into, were recovered from the accused,” said Prashant Kumar, ADG Zone (Meerut).

Seven more accused are currently absconding, police said. The accused did a recce of the office and realised a building behind it could be a possible point of entry, they added.

A series of meetings were held between the accused, and a blueprint of the first and second floors of the office was prepared. A robbery attempt was made on April 14, but they couldn’t succeed.

Advertising

Late last Saturday night, around 14 accused entered the Mahagun office through an abandoned gate. The company employee, who was aware of the office map, led some of the accused inside and they captured a guard. They then reached the first floor and dragged the safe, which weighed 600 kg. A Santro belonging to the company was later used to carry the safe, while seven of them fled in a truck.

A few of the accused belong to Bulandshahr while the rest hail from Noida and Ghaziabad.