Seven held for duping people on pretext of redeeming credit card points

Seven people, including three women, have been arrested by the Cyber Cell of the Rohini district for allegedly duping several on the pretext of either helping them redeem credit card points or increase credit card limit.

DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said four accused have been identified as Pulkit Malik (23), Rahul Verma (22), Avinash Kumar (37) and Jitender Sharma (28), who works as a freelance app designer. He added that the three women used to make fraud calls to their targets.

“A complaint was received regarding cheating on the pretext of redeeming credit card points. The complainant stated that on May 13, he received a call and a woman assured him that she is calling from a bank’s credit card department. She sent a link on his WhatsApp number and asked to install the app,” Tayal said.

“The complainant installed the app using the link… After he followed the caller’s instructions, Rs 28,826 was deducted from his credit card. During investigation, call detail records and IMEI of the alleged number was analysed by a team led by SHO Ajay Dalal and it was revealed that the alleged persons are based in Mahavir Nagar,” he said.

“With help from local intelligence, a recce of the alleged suspect was carried out. On July 12, police conducted a raid and the first accused, Pulkit, was arrested. He disclosed that he runs a call centre from his home with the help of three women,” said the DCP.

During questioning, the accused disclosed that they would send the fake bank app link to their target and when they installed it, the accused got access to messages (OTP) on their phones. “On the instance of accused Pulkit, Rahul and Avinash were also arrested. They provided SIM cards to the accused which were used to make calls to the victims,” said the DCP.