Seven courses to be offered at Delhi Teachers University

The Delhi Teachers University will offer seven courses and aim to become a world-class teacher education institute, the first meeting of the Board of Management of the university discussed on Tuesday.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the education sector is dominated by Finland, Singapore, Japan, America, and European countries.

“Delhi Teachers University would be the answer. This would allow India to be considered among the top countries of the world in the field of teachers’ education. The teaching profession has become a last resort today. The Delhi Teachers University will change this perspective, encourage the youth towards the profession, and produce hundreds of excellent teachers after every session. Such excellent teachers will further prepare the future of the country for tomorrow by delivering quality education to their students,” he said.

At the Board meeting, it was discussed that “unlike most teacher training courses currently offered in the country, the courses offered at Delhi Teachers University will not focus solely on subject knowledge”. “Instead, capacity building of trainees will be in focus. They will be equipped with practical skills so that they can be better prepared for classroom teaching. The trainees in the university will be exposed to excellent pedagogical practices by expert faculty,” the Delhi government said in a statement.

The seven courses include a four-year Integrated B.Ed programme, a two-year B.Ed programme, a two-year B.Ed programme for Special Education, a three-year Integrated B.Ed-M.Ed programme, a three-year MA Education programme, a one-year Certificate programme (School Education) and a one-year Certificate programme (Higher Education).