Setback to Punjab AAP as HS Phoolka resigns

Senior lawyer and Punjab AAP leader H S Phoolka quit the party Thursday. Phoolka, who had earlier resigned as MLA from the Punjab Assembly, said on Twitter that he had tendered his resignation to party chief Arvind Kejriwal, who asked him to reconsider.

Phoolka, the lawyer for several 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims, had joined the party in 2014. He had quit from all party posts in 2015, saying he wanted to focus on the battle for justice for victims. He was elected to the Punjab Assembly in 2017 from Dakha.

“We have asked him to reconsider his decision. Mr Phoolka is a valuable member of the party and has played a very important role in the Punjab unit,” said AAP’s Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia.

Phoolka’s departure will hit the party, with the party’s Punjab wing already in disarray with a split within. With Phoolka’s resignation, AAP now has 19 MLAs in the state. Former leader of opposition in Punjab, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, and MLA Kanwar Sandhu were suspended by the party in November for alleged “anti-party activities” and “continuously attacking central and state leadership”.

According to sources, a key reason for Phoolka’s resignation is the failure of the central leadership to take problems in the Punjab unit seriously and to react to feedback.

“After infighting, there was a view in the party that there should be less interference from Delhi. Since then, the central leadership has only involved themselves in the problems sporadically. No one wants to listen to what senior leaders have to say. The unit’s decision to send young people from Delhi to monitor MLAs has also not gone down well with senior leaders. Phoolka had aired these concerns with Sisodia,” a source said.

Talk of an alliance with the Congress has also led to some discomfiture for Phoolka, sources in the party said.

“Phoolka has made public statements earlier saying he will quit the party if there was any alliance with the Congress. He has spent his life fighting legal battles for victims of the 1984 riots and has hit out at the Congress for its role,” a party insider said.