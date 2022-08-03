scorecardresearch
Serving food at Ramlila, Durga Puja stalls to get tougher with DDA order

Citing directions of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the landowning agency said it is mandated to install an ETP while holding any function in open spaces such as Ramlila, Durga Puja that involve cooking of food and disposal of liquid waste.

August 3, 2022 2:24:30 am
DDA said it is mandated to install an ETP while holding any function in open spaces such as Ramlila, Durga Puja. (Express/Archive)

Serving of food at pandals during the festive season could be adversely affected as the Delhi Development Authority has said that no cooking of food and dishwashing will be allowed at outdoor stalls unless an effluent treatment plant (ETP) is installed on the ground there.

Citing directions of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the landowning agency said it is mandated to install an ETP while holding any function in open spaces such as Ramlila, Durga Puja that involve cooking of food and disposal of liquid waste.“In case of violation of this direction, NGT has directed to impose a penalty of at least Rs 5 lakh per day which can go up to Rs 50 lakh per day,” the agency has said.

BJP meanwhile opposed the move and demanded relaxation. In a letter to the NGT and DPCC, party spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor asked for a review of the decision. “Melas with food stalls have traditionally been part of Ramlila and Durga Puja celebrations. These are occasions when people come with families and friends and these celebrations can’t be assumed without food stalls,” he said.

Kapoor said that expecting Ramlila or Durga Puja committees to set up effluent plants on grounds is impractical. “Instead, government bodies offering grounds against rent should set up effluent plants and they can charge rent from those hiring grounds like marriage pandals and banquet owners do,” he said.

The DDA also said that open spaces under the agency for religious-recreational functions are available for booking without any charges, subject to a security deposit ranging from Rs 24 per sqm (for booking upto 15 days) to Rs 60 per sqm (for booking more than 30 days), which too is fully refundable and there is no enhancement of booking charges.

“If applicant violated DPCC directions then a penalty of Rs 5,00,000 will be imposed. It is fully refundable and will be forfeited only in case of violation of DPCC order,” said a DDA official.

