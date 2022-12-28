Services under NCT of Delhi are necessarily services of Union: Delhi High Court

In a plea challenging the termination of service of a central services officer who was “permanently absorbed” into the Delhi Legislative Assembly and promoted to secretary, the Delhi High Court held recently that services under the NCT of Delhi are necessarily the services of the Union.

The high court was hearing a plea moved by a publicity officer with the Directorate General of Security who claimed that he had been wrongfully terminated after the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly (DLA) wrote to the Delhi Government in 1998 and recommended that the services of the officer be obtained on deputation. The officer was thereafter appointed as “Officer on Special Duty” to the speaker. He was thereafter permanently “absorbed” into the DLA in November 2001. In December 2013, the officer was terminated from the services after being promoted to secretary in 2002. This officer challenged the termination order for violation of principles of natural justice and lack of competence of the authority.

The officer argued that the Speaker, on whose approval the officer was directed and promoted as secretary, is the head of the Legislative Assembly and this principle finds incorporation in the Constitution of India under Article 187.

It was further argued that the post of Assembly Secretary and other ex-cadre posts like joint secretary are created and sanctioned exclusively for the Assembly as these posts are neither transferable nor the executive has any control over them. The control is only of the Speaker, even in the case of other posts which are borrowed from other departments of the government for administrative purposes, are also part of the DLA Secretariat and they work only under the control and command of the Speaker, till their attachment.

Analysing the history of the Delhi Legislature in the context of the constitutional provisions, Justice Chandra Dhari Singh in his 54-page judgment delivered on December 23 observed that according to Article 309, which pertains to recruitment and conditions of service of persons serving Centre or a state as well as Entry 70 of List I and Entry 41 of List II, there are only two kinds of services, one of the Union and the other of each State.

Justice Singh further observed that there was no state public services commission for the National Capital Territory of Delhi and therefore a post created for the Delhi Legislative Assembly had to be approved by the Lt Governor.

“The appropriate legislature may regulate the recruitment and conditions of service of person appointed to the public services and posts in connection with the affairs of the Union or any of the State. Therefore, the services under the NCT of Delhi are necessarily the services of the Union and they are expressly covered only by Entry 70 of List I. The Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi has no legislative competence to legislate in respect of any subjects covered under Entries 1, 2 and 18 of State List and Entry 70 of the Union List. In view of Section 41 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, the Lt. Governor is required to act in his discretion in respect of these matters and not on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers,” the high court held.

“Additionally, the Union Territories Cadre consisting of Indian Administrative Services and Indian Police Services personnel is common to Union Territories of Delhi, Chandigarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Puducherry and States of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Mizoram which is administered by the Union through the Ministry of Home Affairs…As such, it is clear that the National Capital Territory of Delhi does not have its own State Public Services. Hence, it is well established that the matters connected with ‘Services’, especially as applicable in the instant matter to the position of Secretary, DLA are relatable to Entry 41 of List-II of the Constitution and fall outside the purview of the Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi,” the high court held.

Justice Singh further observed that in the instant case, there was also no consultation with the UPSC at the time of appointment by way of absorption of the officer to the post of joint secretary and then promotion to the post of secretary, which was “contrary to law”.

“The facts, thus, reveal that the deputation of the petitioner was made on the non-existent post of OSD, after completion of probation period as OSD, he was immediately absorbed on the post of Joint Secretary and immediately within a year, he was given the charge of Secretary with all upgradation in pay scales. Nowhere the approval was taken from competent authority for such deputation as OSD, absorption to Joint Secretary and promotion to Secretary, the appointment was vitiated by fraud and is void ab initio,” it further said.

The court held the “entire saga” of the appointment, absorption and promotion of the officer was tainted with irregularities and illegalities, and against the “due process of law”, and without the approval by the competent authority stood “vitiated”. The court noted that show cause notices were issued by the L-G viewing the said irregularities who was the “appropriate appointing authority and even the opportunity of being heard was granted” to the officer.

It was further observed that despite being allowed to defend himself the officer did not do so. “Hence, the service of the petitioner was rightly terminated by the competent authority, i.e., the Lt. Governor,” the HC held. Dismissing his plea the HC went on to rule that despite being granted “ample opportunities” by way of replying to the Show Cause Notice as well as through personal hearings, the officer chose to “turn a blind eye and a deaf ear to” and hence his termination cannot be termed as illegal.