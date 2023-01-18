Services row: Won’t lack of power in posting dilute functional control Delhi ministers have over officers, SC asks Centre

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Centre whether the lack of power in the elected ministers of Delhi government in terms of posting officers will not dilute even the functional control they have over them. In response, the Centre said the Delhi government was trying to create such a perception but it is “far from the truth” as is evident from “facts on the ground”.

The arguments were made before a five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud, hearing the dispute between the Centre and Delhi government over control of services in the National Capital Territory (NCT).

Referring to a situation where an officer acts with the knowledge that he cannot be moved from his position without the concurrence of the Centre, the CJI asked: “I (officer) cannot be moved out from this position at all, I can’t be moved out from excise commissioner however I do unless I have a green signal from Ministry of Home Affairs. Will that not dilute even the functional control?”

Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta told the bench, also comprising Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha, that “sometimes a wrong perception repeatedly repeated and carefully orchestrated through various mediums, have a tendency of entering our minds”.

The SG reiterated that in case of NCT of Delhi, “the functional control vests in the elected wing…while the administrative control is vested both constitutionally and other in the President who exercises the same through the Lieutenant Governor”.

He said that “so far as the control is concerned, almost a fiction is created by way of a public perception that they have absolutely no control of the elected Government over the officers and employees working in GNCTD. This is a fictional perception and far from the truth…”.

Explaining this, Mehta said that “for any officer, the most important element of their service is career progression in terms of promotion which is based upon the Annual Performance Appraisal Report [APAR]. Any adverse entry in APAR is capable of spoiling his chances of promotion and his future career progression.

“So far as all senior and middle level officers are concerned [who are under the functional control of the elected Government and through whom the will and wish of the electorate in terms of the programmes and policies of the Government are to be implemented], their APAR are under direct control of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi either as reporting authority, reviewing authority or accepting authority,” the SG said.

Mehta said, “If I am not listening to the ministers, if I am not discharging my functions properly, if I say that I owe my allegiance somewhere else, then it directly reflects on my APR which is not written by the central government or the LG.”

Mehta said that “it is for the Delhi government, which is asserting that services fall in their purview,” to show under which provisions it falls within them. “Merely showing it is there in the state list…will not be a sufficient threshold crossing whether services falls in their purview. They have not crossed that threshold except giving some administrative difficulties which cannot be a substitute for a constitutional argument…”, he said.

Responding to the SG’s arguments on federalism, the CJI said “it may be difficult to accept” the “submission that federalism applies only qua centre and states”, adding “there may be also a sense of hybrid federalism” between the Union Territory of Delhi and the Centre. “May not be to the same extent as a full-fledged state. But in carving out a constitutional amendment for the Union Territory of Delhi, that was also in certain degree reflection of a federal aspiration. It’s obviously not a state, does not have all the trappings of a state, but has some trappings of a state…” he added.

Mehta said the “principle of federalism will not be completely ousted in the relationship between a Union Territory and the Centre”, but principles which govern the relationship will not be the same as that which govern the relations between a state and the Centre. “It would be a kind of hybrid federalism with supremacy to the Centre and federal structure constitutionally earmarked under Article 239AA (which gives special status to Delhi),” he said.

The CJI also asked senior advocate A M Singhvi appearing for the Delhi government whether the Delhi legislature can set up a state public service for the NCT and if it does not have such a power, whether it can still exercise executive authority over the area.

“Yes to first therefore yes to second,” responded Singhvi, adding that Delhi assembly was making law for every item on the state list except on public order, police and land, which have been exempted from its purview under Article 239AA.

The arguments remained inconclusive and will continue Wednesday.