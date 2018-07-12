Services deadlock: Rajnath Singh ready to put our point across to officers, says Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after meeting Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence on Wednesday. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after meeting Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence on Wednesday. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

After meeting Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh regarding the row over who controls the services department of the Delhi government, CM Arvind Kejriwal kept up his attack on the Centre and the L-G, saying that he hoped Singh’s “intervention” in the matter would solve the issue.

The meeting between the two comes a day after Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash met Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba, amid the ongoing tussle over services and transfer of officials.

During the half-hour meeting, officials claimed, issues related to services following the SC judgment were discussed.

Earlier, Kejriwal had alleged that the L-G and the Centre had been ‘selective’ in their reading of the SC judgment — something that they denied. During the meeting, the CM said he read out the relevant sections of the order to Singh. “By his attitude he seemed satisfied with what we had to say. He said he would put across our (Delhi government’s) views to his officers and discuss the issue with them,” Kejriwal said, adding that they are scheduled to meet again on July 16.

Kejriwal added, “If they agree, then there will be no need to go to court.” While the Delhi government approached the SC on Tuesday, party leaders admitted that another litigation wasn’t ideal. “We would want the issue to be settled without having to go through months of the matter being heard again in court. It is an election year; the order is in black-and-white. These are delay tactics to try and stop the government from working.”

He said they agree that the government “can take decisions independently”, but aren’t acknowledging the section that says that “apart from three subjects (police, law and order and land), all other subjects are under the realm of the Delhi government.”

He said, “This means that the Delhi government will have power over services — but on this, the L-G and the Centre are saying they will not abide by the judgment and will only do so after the judgment of the division bench. How can you say that you will listen to one half of the order and the other half, you’ll go by what the division bench will have to say.”

