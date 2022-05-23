Services at Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital back to normal after power outage for two days

While repair work is still underway, all services are back to normal at Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital where a power disruption had brought all services, other than emergency, to a standstill over two days.

Out-patient services were cut short, surgeries could not be performed, and critical patients had to be transferred out after the power outage on Friday afternoon. Although the power was temporarily restored the same night, not all machines could be run because of the constraint on the load.

“Today, all services were running, including the operation theatres. The OTs had to be closed on Friday and Saturday as there was no power to run all equipment; even the instruments could not be autoclaved (a method of sterilising surgical equipment between patients),” said a hospital personnel, on condition of anonymity.

The personnel added, “There were some power disruptions through the day, which was related to repair work. However, there was no prolonged power cut and all services could be continued as usual.”

Another hospital personnel, concurred, adding, “The power supply has been restored completely, everything is running. But repair work is still going on.”

The power disruption at around 3pm on Friday was caused due to a fire in the main electrical distribution board (LT panel). “Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd. would like to confirm that the issue was found out to be with the LT panel of Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital hampering the electricity supply within the hospital. We have ensured 11KV uninterrupted power supply to Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital and additionally, two more alternate 11KV supply source were also arranged for this hospital as backup due to power supply issue within the hospital,” the company said in a statement.

Power was restored with the help of a temporary line drawn to the main areas – emergency department, emergency OT, and the wards. Since the OPD block did not have any power on Saturday, patients were turned away.