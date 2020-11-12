Seroprevalence almost 50% in Central district in Delhi

In the September round, the overall seroprevalence of SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody among people was found to be between 24.79 percent — ranging from 14.6 percent in Southwest to 31.8 percent in Northwest.

THE LATEST round of Covid serosurvey in Delhi has reflected “a very small increase” in the overall seroprevalence in Delhi, the state government told the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, but the Central district has been an exception in the study conducted between October 15-21 as the area witnessed an increase of two and a half times in seroprevalence.

According to the results, the seroprevalence has been estimated to be 25.93 percent — ranging from 18.5 percent in the Southwest district to 49.5 percent in the Central district.

The surveillance is being used to check the prevalence of Covid-19 in the community.

In the September round, the overall seroprevalence of SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody among people was found to be between 24.79 percent — ranging from 14.6 percent in Southwest to 31.8 percent in Northwest. Earlier, the July round had revealed a seroprevalence of 22.86 percent and the August round had found it to be 29.36 percent.

The team of doctors of Maulana Azad Medical College, who conducted the survey, in their report after the October round have said serosurveillance should be paused until the number of cases in Delhi have stabilised, adding, “after which it may be resumed to understand the true burden of the infection within the community”.

“The overall seroprevalence of the SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody since the initial serosurvey in July has fluctuated with a statistically significant increase during the August round, followed by a dip during September and similar levels in the October round. However, there was significant inter-district variation in the seroprevalence results,” as per the doctors.

It has also been found that a significant proportion of the people who participated in the study with past history of Covid did not have detectable antibodies.

