Sero survey round 3: 150 teams to collect over 15,000 samples

A new round of the serological surveillance will begin in the capital from Saturday — under which 15,015 samples will be collected to check for prevalence of Covid-19 among the public.

The previous sero survey, carried out by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), had shown that 22.86% of the 21,387 people surveyed had developed IgG (Immunoglobulin G) antibodies — indicating they had been exposed to the virus.

The survey will be carried out in all 11 districts from August 1-5, with around 150 teams going door-to-door to collect 25-40 blood samples per day. The state health department has authorised 18 labs to process the samples.

“All districts have been told to ensure that out of the total samples, 25% should be of those younger than 18, another 50% in the age group of 18-49 years, and remaining 25% should be 50 years and above. The districts will ensure collections of a uniform number of samples each day so that processing at labs is streamlined. The maximum number of samples sent per day will not exceed 10% over and above the processing capacity of the lab,” said an official from the Delhi health department.

“The survey will help us assess the spread of the virus. If 40%-70% of the population has developed antibodies, we can say Delhi is moving towards herd immunity,” said another senior health official.

As per SOPs, the exercise has to be completed by 2 pm every day and teams must transport the samples to the designated labs by 4 pm.

“Selection bias must be avoided. The individual/household that was included in the first round of sero survey must be excluded,” state the guidelines issued by the state health department to districts.

As per data shared by the health department, the highest number of samples has to be collected by the Northwest district (2,200), followed by West (2,145), and Central (1,548).

This will be the third such survey to be carried out in Delhi. Earlier, ICMR had conducted a pilot sero survey in April across 83 districts in 21 states. In Delhi, it was carried out in containment zones of Southeast district, which showed a prevalence of 9-11%.

The next sero-survey showed a Covid-19 prevalence of more than 20% in eight districts. The Central, Northeast, and Shahdara districts showed the highest prevalence of over 27%.

On Friday, the city reported 1,195 new cases and 27 deaths. The total case count is now at 1,35,598 and the death toll stands at 3,963. Active cases on Friday was 10,705, down from 10,743 the previous day.

