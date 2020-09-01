Sero finding: Not all who recovered from Covid had antibodies

Among those surveyed, 208 people said they were previously tested positive through the RT-PCR method.(Express file photo by Abhinav Saha)

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) did not find antibodies in the blood of 97 out of 208 people who had previously tested Covid positive during its July sero survey, a finding the organisation said indicates that immune response generated by the virus may be “transient in nature”.

The NCDC, which comes under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, also observed in its sero-survey report that immune response among Delhi’s population may be “short lived” as the city has a large floating population from places such as Noida, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad.

It also recommended sero-surveys in all the major NCR cities and towns, which have not been carried out so far. The report, prepared on July 21, has been submitted to the Delhi High Court in connection with the ongoing hearing on testing in Delhi.

The Delhi government, which had written to NCDC on August 27 for a copy of the report, also received it Monday during the hearing, Delhi Director General of Health Services Nutan Mundeja told the court.

Among the major highlights of the report is the NCDC’s observations on sero-positivity, or presence of antibodies, among those who previously tested Covid positive. The July round of the survey, which covered 21,387 people, had thrown up a sero-positivity rate of 22.83%.

Among those surveyed, 208 people said they were previously tested positive through the RT-PCR method. “And only 111 of 208, i.e 53.37%, were found to be seropositive and 97 study subjects who were tested positive by RT-PCR were seronegative. The caveat of this finding corroborates with the current scientific knowledge that the immune response generated by SARS CoV 2 is probably transient in nature and needs to be further investigated through prospective cohort studies,” says the NCDC report.

The second round of sero-survey in Delhi in August was carried out by the Maulana Azad Medical College. Having covered 15,000 people, it found 29% people had antibodies, which the Delhi government had said indicates that 60 lakh out of the city’s two crore population have developed immunity to the virus.

The NCDC, however, said in its report that the correlation with sero-prevalence and natural immunity acquired after infection by SARS CoV 2 needs to be “carefully speculated in view of meagre scientific evidence available for immune response generated by this novel virus”.

“There is no conclusive evidence regarding duration of sero-positivity and also the level of protection being rendered by the sero-prevalence of antibodies.

Further it is pertinent to mention that as Delhi has a large floating population from neighboring districts of UP and Haryana, even if substantial population has generated immune response, which may be only short lived, there is a constant threat of rise in cases and hence Covid fatalities,” it said.

The July sero-survey also found a marginally higher sero-positivity (24.40%) among BPL category people as compared to non-BPL category (20.45%). “The study also revealed a positive correlation with overcrowding as sero-positivity was higher in the subjects living in overcrowded atmosphere (over 3 persons per room) at 23.5% vs 19.8% in subjects not living in overcrowding. The difference was statistically significant,” the NCDC said.

