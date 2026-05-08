Serious abnormalities detected in foetus: Terminating 28-week pregnancy would pose serious risks to mother, AIIMS board tells HC

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In a report submitted before the Delhi High Court on Friday, a medical board of AIIMS New Delhi advised against terminating a 28-week pregnancy marked by severe intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR), maintaining that the procedure at this stage would pose serious risks to the mother.
The board also submitted that the fetus had a “guarded prognosis” because of severe growth restriction though “no genetic abnormality” had been detected.
The report was placed before Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav in connection with a plea filed by a 29-year-old married woman seeking termination of her pregnancy. The HC had directed AIIMS to examine the woman after expressing dissatisfaction with a report submitted by a medical board of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) and Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital that advised the woman to continue the pregnancy.
Doctors from AIIMS Neonatology department informed the petitioners about complications associated with extreme prematurity, including “lung immaturity, respiratory distress and NEC”. The report said that termination of pregnancy was “not permitted” in the present case.
The board said termination at this stage would be “detrimental for the mother” because she had previously undergone a caesarean section.
“This involves a failure of medical termination, risk of uterine rupture and preterm Cesarean section which will have implications on the future reproductive outcomes,” the report added.
At the same time, the doctors observed that “there is a high probability that the fetus may have an intrauterine demise in the coming few weeks”. However, the report clarified that “intrauterine fetal demise does not put the mother in any immediate jeopardy”. The board recommended “weekly follow up with regular scans and antenatal visits” either at AIIMS or another hospital chosen by the family.
Counsel for the petitioner informed the court that the family has accepted the medical advice given by AIIMS, following which the plea was disposed of.
Justice Kaurav, however, kept pending proceedings relating to the conduct of doctors at RML Hospital.
The woman had approached the HC on May 1 seeking permission to medically terminate the pregnancy after serious abnormalities were detected in the foetus.
The HC had then directed a medical board at ABVIMS and RML Hospital to examine the woman and clearly state whether termination of the pregnancy was medically feasible, and the consequences it could involve. However, the report submitted by the board on May 6 did not answer the question of feasibility. Instead, it advised continuation of the pregnancy under “expectant management according to standard guidelines”.
In a strongly worded order passed on Wednesday, Justice Kaurav said the board had “completely disregarded” the court’s directions and the statutory framework under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971.
The court noted that despite being specifically asked to assess whether termination was feasible, the board had failed to record any opinion on that aspect. The court then directed AIIMS to examine the petitioner and submit a fresh report.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram