Serious abnormalities detected in foetus: Terminating 28-week pregnancy would pose serious risks to mother, AIIMS board tells HC

The report was placed before Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav in connection with a plea filed by a 29-year-old married woman seeking termination of her pregnancy. (File Photo)

In a report submitted before the Delhi High Court on Friday, a medical board of AIIMS New Delhi advised against terminating a 28-week pregnancy marked by severe intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR), maintaining that the procedure at this stage would pose serious risks to the mother.

The board also submitted that the fetus had a “guarded prognosis” because of severe growth restriction though “no genetic abnormality” had been detected.

The report was placed before Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav in connection with a plea filed by a 29-year-old married woman seeking termination of her pregnancy. The HC had directed AIIMS to examine the woman after expressing dissatisfaction with a report submitted by a medical board of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) and Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital that advised the woman to continue the pregnancy.