Serial killer who murdered four, including three minors, nabbed

Faridabad police Monday claimed to have arrested a 54-year-old serial killer, who has allegedly murdered four women, including three minor girls, in the past two years. The accused, a security guard at a currently inoperative private hospital in Faridabad, was also arrested three decades ago in connection with murder of his uncle and nephew, but was later acquitted, said police.

Police said the accused tried to allegedly sexually assault the minors, and when they complained or resisted, he strangled them and dumped their bodies in a canal.

The accused, Singhraj, hails from Jasana village, and also has three prior cases of theft and cheating against him. The case was cracked after the decomposed body of a 22-year-old woman, who had been missing since December 31, was found near the bushes from Agra canal in Faridabad’s Sector 17 on January 5.

The woman, a college student from Palwal, went missing when she was on her way from the market to a relative’s place in Bhutani. Her family filed a missing persons’ complaint on January 1, and the accused was arrested on January 7, after he allegedly informed a woman’s relative over the phone that he had killed her and dumped her body in the canal.

Surinder Sheoran, ACP, crime, said that during questioning, the accused confessed to murdering three minor girls, aged 12-15, who were reported missing.

“He used to lure the minors by offering them money or something to eat. He would later molest them at the hospital building and if they complained, resisted or raised an alarm, he would strangle them. He wrapped the bodies in blankets, cycled to the canal and dumped them there early in the morning. The bodies would float away and were never recovered. So far, he has confessed to raping one minor girl,” said the ACP.

Police said in December 2019, he allegedly lured a 15-year-old daughter of a tea seller to the hospital building. In August 2020, he targeted a 12-year-old who was a friend of the tea seller’s daughter he murdered earlier. And in June 2021, he allegedly raped and killed a 15-year-old girl who had been employed as a sweeper at the building.

Narender Kadiyan, DCP Crime, Faridabad, said in 1987, the accused was named in connection with the murder of his paternal uncle and his nephew in a land dispute case. “He was later acquitted and the family reached a compromise. He got emboldened with each murder as he evaded arrest. He was arrested after we traced his last phone call.”

In the recent murder case, police said the accused knew the 22-year-old woman for over two years. On December 31, he called her from the market to sector 17/18 chowk and took her near the canal on his cycle. “He attempted to sexually assault her and when she resisted, he strangled her and threw the body in the canal. He left, assuming the body would float away, but it got stuck,” said ACP Sheoran.

Police said he claimed he confessed to murdering the woman over a phone call with her relative on January 5 as he “repented” it.