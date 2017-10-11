Serial burglar breaks into house, allegedly rapes owner in Delhi’s Rani Bagh

File photo File photo

Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old man from northwest Delhi’s Subhas Place for allegedly raping a woman while burgling a house in Rani Bagh. Three of his accomplices, who used to help him carry out home robberies, have also been arrested, police said.

Confirming that they have arrested Jai Prakash, Ravi Kumar (22), Sanjay Goyal (39) and Pramod Kumar Shah (48), police said the accused used to deposit stolen gold jewellery at a bank and withdraw cash in return. One licenced pistol, 19 branded watches and 30 gold items were recovered from their possession, police said.

DCP (northwest) Milind Dumbere said, “The accused, Jai Prakash, allegedly raped a woman after barging into her home in Rani Bagh to commit burglary.” Dumbere said Prakash, known as ‘Spiderman’ among his friends for his climbing skills, has burgled at least 53 houses in northwest Delhi, Rohini, Outer Delhi and west Delhi.

“Several incidents of people entering houses by scaling walls with the help of PNG and drain pipelines were being reported in our area. We formed teams under the supervision of inspector Balihar Singh, and scanned CCTV footage,” he said, adding that sketches of the suspects were prepared based on the footage.

“We got a breakthrough while checking records at Maurya Enclave police station. We found that Jai Prakash was missing from his house. A trap was laid and he was arrested. The others were arrested after he revealed their involvement,” Dumbere said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App