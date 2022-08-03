Sept 12 to 15 in Greater Noida: World Dairy Summit 2022 to be held in India after 48 years

Updated: August 3, 2022 11:21:07 pm
At a time when several milk producing centres are battling LSD, the country will host the International Dairy Federation’s World Dairy Summit 2022 at the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh (New Delhi-NCR) from September 12 to 15, where stakeholders from 40 countries will participate, said Meenesh Shah, chairman of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).
“The last World Dairy Summit was organised in 1974 in New Delhi. After 48 years, we are organising the summit again in India. It is a prestigious event for us as India is now the largest milk producer in the world and we have the highest number of cattle. The last time this event was held, we were import-dependent and now we are self-sufficient… If this continues, the day is not far when we will start exporting milk and milk products,” said Shah who is also a member secretary of Indian National Committee of IDF (International Dairy Federation).
“We have a small-holder dairy farming system, where one owner has three to five cattle. In comparison, in developed countries that are large milk producers, like Australia, US, Canada and New Zealand, the average size of animal holding is 200 to 400 cattle. This is a good opportunity to showcase this unique model to the world,” he added.
The theme of the event is “Dairy for Nutrition and Livelihood” and the sponsors are Amul and Nandini (marketed by Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd). Mother Dairy will be the principal sponsor for the event.
Subscriber Only Stories
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
About 1,500 delegates are expected for the event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited for the inaugural. Technical tours have also been organised as part of the event where delegates will get to see Mother Dairy in Delhi, Amul plants in Gujarat and Statue or Unity at Kevadia.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Latest News
Lumpy Skin Disease: NDDB supplied 28 lakh doses of goat pox vaccine in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab
CWG 2022: Lovepreet adds 109kg bronze to India’s weightlifting tally
Delhi: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules during ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ bike rally
Senior leaders Raval, Parmar quit Congress, to join BJP
CJI Ramana’s office gets communication from Centre urging him to recommend successor
Gandhi Ashram revamp: State challenges maintainability of Tushar Gandhi PIL
NIA arrests two more people over Umesh Kolhe murder in Amravati
Former India pacer RP Singh senior’s son Harry selected for England Under-19
Unbeaten: Tania, the leading light and firefighter of India A team, continues to dazzle
K’taka: Education department conducts review meeting on school infrastructure, adoption and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Pansare murder case: HC transfers probe from SIT to ATS
The life and death of Daniel Auster, a son of literary Brooklyn