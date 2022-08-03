scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Sept 12 to 15 in Greater Noida: World Dairy Summit 2022 to be held in India after 48 years

The theme of the event is “Dairy for Nutrition and Livelihood” and the sponsors are Amul and Nandini (marketed by Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd). Mother Dairy will be the principal sponsor for the event.

Written by Avinash Nair | Anand |
Updated: August 3, 2022 11:21:07 pm
world dairy summit, mother dairy summit, dairy products summit, Noida dairy summit, PM Modi, Greater Noida, UP, Indian ExpressAbout 1,500 delegates are expected for the event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited for the inaugural. (Photo credit: India dairy.com)

At a time when several milk producing centres are battling LSD, the country will host the International Dairy Federation’s World Dairy Summit 2022 at the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh (New Delhi-NCR) from September 12 to 15, where stakeholders from 40 countries will participate, said Meenesh Shah, chairman of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

“The last World Dairy Summit was organised in 1974 in New Delhi. After 48 years, we are organising the summit again in India. It is a prestigious event for us as India is now the largest milk producer in the world and we have the highest number of cattle. The last time this event was held, we were import-dependent and now we are self-sufficient… If this continues, the day is not far when we will start exporting milk and milk products,” said Shah who is also a member secretary of Indian National Committee of IDF (International Dairy Federation).

“We have a small-holder dairy farming system, where one owner has three to five cattle. In comparison, in developed countries that are large milk producers, like Australia, US, Canada and New Zealand, the average size of animal holding is 200 to 400 cattle. This is a good opportunity to showcase this unique model to the world,” he added.

About 1,500 delegates are expected for the event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited for the inaugural. Technical tours have also been organised as part of the event where delegates will get to see Mother Dairy in Delhi, Amul plants in Gujarat and Statue or Unity at Kevadia.

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 11:19:48 pm

