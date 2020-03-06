Separate wards, isolation rooms: Delhi hospitals brace for COVID-19

Health Minister Satyendar Jain at Lok Nayak Hospital, Thursday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Health Minister Satyendar Jain at Lok Nayak Hospital, Thursday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

As many as 14 passengers from coronavirus-affected countries and showing symptoms of the virus were hospitalised Thursday, data collated by the Delhi government’s health department stated. Of these, five are admitted to RML Hospital and nine to Safdarjung Hospital. On Thursday, a resident of Ghaziabad tested positive for the virus, making him the 30th person to be infected in India. The middle-aged man had travelled to Iran, where the death toll from the virus has hit 107.

The death toll globally rose to 3,285 Thursday, with over 95,481 confirmed cases. Over 53,000 people have recovered, leaving about 38,508 active reported cases.

The health department, in a statement, said, “Till date,1,30,332 travellers from coronavirus-affected countries have been screened at the Delhi airport and placed under surveillance. Out of this, 6,094 passengers stayed in Delhi; 5,994 passengers were approached by the state and put on surveillance; and 4,602 passengers were found asymptomatic and advised home isolation (self-quarantine). Symptomatic patients — 29 of them, including two positive cases in the capital and the 14 hospitalised today — were admitted to designated hospitals.”

A resident of Uttam Nagar, with a travel history to Italy and France, tested positive for the virus Wednesday evening. All four of his family members are asymptomatic and have been put under home quarantine, said the statement.

A “contact tracing” of the patient’s co-workers at his office was done and names of 91 employees came up. Of these, 18 were from Delhi, one each from Faridabad and Noida, and 71 from Gurgaon. The health department has sent the names to the respective districts, it said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain visited Lok Nayak Hospital Wednesday evening to take stock of preparations. The state-run hospital has earmarked 11 separate rooms and isolation wards for patients.

“The Delhi government has set up a separate ward in Lok Nayak Hospital to treat coronavirus-affected people. We have 11 separate rooms where only confirmed patients will stay on a single occupancy basis. Suspected patients will be treated in the ward which is isolated. This ward has a separate entrance as well, so that there is no risk to others. Our government is fully prepared to increase the strength of the hospital to treat such patients,” said Jain.

Dr Sunil Kumar, medical director of GTB Hospital, said: “We have created two isolation wards of 12 beds each to provide treatment to patients. The procurement process of personal protective equipment (PPE), gloves and medical consumables has also begun. We have everything in place as of now.”

The government Thursday also directed all departments at the Delhi Secretariat to suspend biometric attendance of employees to avoid any kind of transmission of the virus.

Around 150 people arrived at RML Hospital Wednesday for screening. Among these, eight suspected cases were admitted to the ward. At AIIMS, resident doctors are planning to send awareness material to students.

