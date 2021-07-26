Delhi HC issues notice on plea seeking separate toilets for third gender

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government and all municipal bodies of the national capital on a petition seeking separate public toilets for transgenders in Delhi.

The petitioner had stated that the lack of separate toilets makes transgenders vulnerable to sexual assault and harassment by men.

The division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh granted time to the authorities for filing their responses and listed the case for hearing on September 13.

Petitioner Jasmine Kaur Chhabra, a law student, argued that irrespective of gender every human being has certain basic rights, including that of access to a separate public toilet. “It is not fundamentally or morally judicious/correct to ask any one specific gender to use a public toilet which is made for any other gender,” the petition stated.

Chhabra further contended that not having the facility to use a separate public washroom would be violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. “When the third gender uses the washrooms made for male and female, then their Right to Privacy is violated,” the petitioner argued, pointing out that transgenders are vulnerable to sexual assault and harassment in toilets built for men.

The plea also stated that the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) Revised Guidelines issued in 2017 recommended the creation of separate toilets for transgenders. Discrimination on grounds of sexual orientation or gender identity impairs equality before law and equal protection of law and violates Article 14 of the Constitution, the plea said.

Submitting that the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 criminalises discrimination against a transgender person in education, employment, healthcare, movement and right to reside, the petition, while referring to the absence of separate toilets, stated, “This is a serious and concerning issue which the people of transgender community face in their daily life and even after several judgements and orders passed by Hon’ble Supreme Court of India and other high courts, no action has been taken in this regard.”