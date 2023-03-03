Separate cow protection cell in Delhi: HC seeks Centre, state govt stand

The Delhi High Court Thursday asked the Centre, Delhi Police and city government to place their stand in a plea seeking a direction to authorities to establish a separate cow protection cell in every district and to stop cow slaughter in the national capital.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice to the authorities in a PIL moved by litigant Ajay Gautam, which contends that the Delhi Police has over 200 police stations with a strength of about 38,000 police personnel, and despite the presence of such a huge force, “there have been rampant incidents of cow slaughter in Delhi”. The court granted time to authorities to file their response/ status reports and listed the matter on May 17.

Gautam, who appeared in person, urged the court to issue notice and said, “The cows that don’t provide milk are left on roads and taken for slaughtering.

Jo unko maante hain woh wahan pohoch jaate hain… a fight ensues between the persons who revere cows and those who slaughter them, and this results in casualty. My purpose is that people’s lives are saved.”

The plea states that there are 15 districts in Delhi which have approximately 206 police stations and 52 police posts (chowkis), adding that Delhi Police has 38,000 police personnel deputed there.

Gautam’s plea states that Delhi Police is empowered to make a special cell or unit for protection of cows to avoid conflict under the Delhi Police Act, 1978.