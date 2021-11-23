Sensitise officers about need to protect trees, Delhi HC tells govt, police

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi government and Delhi Police to sensitise and train their officers in respect of the need to preserve forests and trees in the national capital. The court also questioned how rampant cutting of fully grown trees was allowed to take place in South Delhi.

During the hearing of a petition filed by Pratap Singh Parmar through advocate K.C. Mittal, Justice Najmi Waziri was told that 50 fully grown trees were cut down in Mehrauli and a large-scale unauthorized construction has been undertaken. The court was also told by South Delhi Municipal Corporation that notices have been issued to the erring persons and demolition has also been scheduled for November 25.

Observing that such cutting of trees and construction being carried out could not have escaped the attention of the concerned authorities, the court said the issue has not been addressed so far and asked the authorities including the police to file an affidavit in this regard.

Delhi’s Forest department in a different case in March had told the court that it will conduct special workshops to sensitise the government officials about the need to preserve and protect the green cover in Delhi. However, the court was told only two workshops have been conducted since, and in the second workshop only 20 police officers attended.

“Surely, that would not be sufficient for the 164 police stations in Delhi. Let GNCTD and the Delhi Police look into the matter and ensure due compliance regarding sensitisation and training of officers and personnel who in the first instance are to ensure the protection of trees,” said the court.