Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Senior TV journalist alleges threat calls, requests Delhi Police for security

This is not the first time that TV journalist Rajat Sharma has received threatening calls. In 2012, Sharma has lodged an FIR with the Delhi Police, saying that was receiving threatening calls and text messages from unknown people.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: July 20, 2022 11:31:39 am
TV journalist Rajat Sharma (Express File)

Senior TV journalist Rajat Sharma has approached the Delhi Police alleging that he has been receiving threatening calls from unknown people and has requested them to provide security to him.

After his request, the Special Cell of Delhi Police conducted a threat assessment and sent its report to the security wing of the force.

Sources told The Indian Express the complaint was filed a few days ago by the HR department of India TV after they received a call on their official number and the caller threatened to eliminate Sharma, its editor-in-chief. “In their complaint, they mentioned the threatening calls they received and also informed that a few days later, four men in their car came outside Sharma’s residence in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash and asked his security guard about his daily routine,” said a police source.

“Rajat Sharma has had private security for many years. Due to some recent developments, security experts have advised us to take police help. His security is of serious concern to us and we would not like to discuss threats or security arrangements in public,” said Ritika Talwar, Legal Head of India TV.

After receiving the complaint, the southern range of the Special Cell started conducting threat assessments under the supervision of DCP Jasmeet Singh. “Singh has sent his threat assessment report to the security wing of Delhi Police. The security wing is the nodal unit for providing personal security officers,” said a senior police officer.

This is not the first time that Sharma has received threatening calls. In 2012, Sharma had lodged an FIR with the Delhi Police, saying that he was receiving threatening calls and text messages from unknown people after his channel telecast a programme during which the claims of a self-proclaimed godman were questioned. A case was registered under sections of the Information Technology Act at the Greater Kailash police station.

