Senior students return to school; bus service, mid-day meals yet to resume

Schools across Delhi reopened for senior students after more than a month on Monday, but the continuation of the ‘hybrid mode’ means that bus services and mid-day meals are not yet back.

Though schools have opened and closed several times since the start of the pandemic, at least for students in senior classes, bus services have not resumed. A handful of schools tried to reintroduce the service in November but could not do so because of repeated closures in that month and December.

“In November, we had tried to find out how many parents would want their children to avail of bus services, but even before that process could be completed, we were interrupted by another closure. Now we are doing it again and till we know how many would want it, we won’t be in a position to make our routes,” said principal Jyoti Arora of Mount Abu Public School in Rohini.

Many schools have had very few students express interest in availing bus services in the past. In Bal Bharati Public School, Ganga Ram Hospital Marg, only 6% parents had expressed their willingness in a survey in November, which school authorities say make it unsustainable to introduce bus services.

According to principal L V Sehgal, they will consider introducing the service if the number increases and parents approach them.

Students from nursery to class VIII will also return to school next Monday but cooked mid-day meals will not be resuming. With the closure of schools, the Delhi government had begun distribution of dry ration in the place of the cooked meals.

According to an education department official, this system will continue as long as the hybrid mode — meaning that students are allowed to opt for either offline or online class — continues because all eligible children are not expected to be in school on all days.

At Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya Block C, 1,566 of around 3,000 students who were called to school reported. With its massive student strength — it has sections going up to ‘m’ and ‘o’ in class X and XII — space is short, especially because large parts of the school building are currently under renovation. Once the younger grades also join next week, half the students will be called on each day.

“Now is the time to focus on academics. Class X and XII students have their second term board exams coming up soon and these will be subjective, unlike the term 1 exams. We need to start with practicals and make them practice writing. Even during the winter break, we asked teachers to conduct a test with them every Friday which they would have to write by hand, just to make them practise writing,” said principal Seema Wadhwa.

According to Wadhwa, 96% of eligible students in the school have received at least one dose of the vaccine. In fact, even while classes were being conducted on Monday, vaccination of students was underway in the primary section. Misbah (16) had excused herself for 45 minutes from class to get her second dose.

Several major private schools re-opened on Monday, but even in schools where all students were called, attendance did not cross 50%. In Mount Abu, attendance stood at 48%.

At Apeejay School, Panchsheel Park, all students will be called on all days because it was observed that the turnout ends up being less than half. On Monday, the school saw less than 50% students from classes X, XI and XII turn up. Class XI saw higher attendance because of their upcoming internal exams.

