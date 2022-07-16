Senior official found dead at NTPC complex in Greater Noida, police suspect suicide 

A senior official of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) was found dead inside a cooling tower at the NTPC complex in Dadri late Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Satish Kumar (48), deputy general manager at NTPC. His body was recovered late on Thursday night. Noida police suspect it to be a case of suicide as no injuries or marks were found on Kumar’s body, police said.

“At around 4 pm, information was received by Noida police that Kumar had left his office around noon Friday, for lunch and did not come back. A police team began searching for Kumar immediately thereafter,” said Shri Shripal, station officer, Jarcha (Greater Noida).

Kumar’s car and phone were found at the NTPC complex, the police said. A forensic team was brought in, along with a dog squad, to search for the official in the jungle area nearby, officers added. Nothing suspicious was found when his body was recovered from the cooling tower, they said.

Family members have claimed that Kumar was suffering from depression for some time and was worried about his workload, the police said, adding that his body will be sent for post-mortem on Saturday and further investigation is underway.