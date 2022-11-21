scorecardresearch
Senior cop not returning jewellery worth Rs 6 crore recovered in heist, alleges courier company proprietor, moves Delhi court

In September, the complainant approached police to release the recovered items, and the same was approved, but he alleged the officer refused to do so. The complainant moved court.

delhi crime news, delhi robbery, Delhi court, Delhi Police, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairsThe complainant, in an application filed on Friday in court, alleged: “The police agency... especially a (senior officer)... is not inclined to release the articles recovered on one pretext or other.”

Nearly two months after the Delhi Police solved the robbery case of a jewellery consignment worth Rs 4-6 crore and nabbed four men involved in the crime, the proprietor of the courier company who was handling the consignment has moved court alleging a senior officer is not releasing the recovered items.

On August 31, two courier company executives were waylaid in Central Delhi’s Paharganj by four miscreants who threw chilli powder into their eyes and decamped with their consignment. The complainants were carrying two bags and a box filled with diamond, gold and silver jewellery. Police had said the accused posed as policemen and stopped them on the pretext of frisking them. Nearly 24 hours after the incident, police caught the accused from Jaipur.

The court order, dated September 13, states the said articles recovered “are directed to be released to the applicant” following “proper panchnama” and photos of articles by the IO. The order states that the IO should also “weigh all the articles and record (their) quality”.

Police then filed a plea seeking a request for TIP (test identification parade) of case property. In a court order dated September 30, the judge dismissed the application and said TIP would be an “exercise in futility as the same is now a matter between the consignor and jewellery shop owners concerned”.

The complainant, in an application filed on Friday in court, alleged: “The police agency… especially a (senior officer)… is not inclined to release the articles recovered on one pretext or other.”

Responding to the allegations, Dependra Pathak, Special CP (Law & Order), told The Indian Express: “We respect the court and its decisions. There was some confusion as the complainant is a courier and not the owner. Senior officers and staff were only trying to get the owners and return the items after the TIP procedure. However, we do understand that there are 100 owners. We have approached our legal advisor since the items are of high value. We will submit a revision before the court. If they agree, we will call the owners and get their consent before releasing items. If not, we will follow what the court says.”

Deepak Singh Thakur, the complainant’s advocate, alleged: “… The articles are worth Rs 6 crore. There are more than 1,000 pieces. How can TIP be done on all of them?… We approached court in September and on Friday… We are now waiting for their (police) reply to our latest application. My client doesn’t own the jewellery. He’s only a courier… there are around 100-110 clients/ owners who are waiting for their consignment…”

