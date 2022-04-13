Senior BJP leader from Himachal Harmel Dhiman joins AAP

Harmel Dhiman, the BJP’s national executive member and the party’s leader from Himachal Pradesh for 30 years, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with his supporters Wednesday, saying the policies of those in power alienated him.

Delhi Health Minister and senior AAP leader Satyendar Kumar Jain announced Dhiman’s decision to join the party during a press conference. Asked about the impact of the BJP’s leader’s decision on the hill state, Jain said, “Harmel Dhiman ji is a very well known name and politician in Himachal Pradesh. He has been working diligently in the BJP for the last 30 years. Today, he along with 20 others has joined the AAP. But in a few days, there will be at least 1,000 people who will be joining along with him in Kasauli.”

Jain also said that Dhiman has been inspired by the policies of the AAP and Kejriwal, but was unable to join the AAP because the party had not reached his constituency yet. “Aur sirf Harmel Dhiman ji nahi hai, aise bohot saare log hain jo AAP ki nitiyo se prabhavit hain. Aur bohot saare log dheere dheere AAP se judenge.” (It’s not just Harmel Dhiman ji, there are many others like him who are inspired by the AAP’s policies and will now slowly join the AAP).

Dhiman said he had been working in the Kasauli Assembly, and also served as the vice-president of the SC Morcha of the BJP in Himachal Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh has one of the highest Scheduled Caste populations in the country, accounting for 25.19 per cent of the total population for the state, according to the 2011 census.

“After getting alienated by the BJP’s policies, I am very happy today to be joining the Aam Aadmi Party. I have decided to join the AAP after looking at the incredible work being done by the party and by Shri Arvind Kejriwal ji. It is a matter of pride for me that I am now joining him in working for the aam aadmi,” said Dhiman.

Asked about his decision to leave the BJP, Dhiman said, “I worked hard in the BJP for 30 years. I considered contesting the elections three times, but the party always gave the ticket to someone else. Despite this, I continued working honestly for the BJP,” he said.

Dhiman’s joining comes as the AAP on Monday dissolved its Himachal Pradesh state working committee after a string of defections. Anup Kesari, the president of the AAP’s Himachal unit, organisational general secretary Satish Thakur, Una district chief Iqbal Singh, and Himachal Mahila Morcha chief Mamta Thakur along with five other office bearers left the AAP and joined the BJP in the last week.

Asked to comment on joining the AAP amidst these defections, Dhiman said “Those who are not aware of the way the BJP works from the inside may find a reason to join, but I’ve seen everything from the inside and am happy about my decision to leave the BJP.”