Senior AAP leader Ashish Khetan quits party

Senior AAP leader Ashish Khetan announced on Wednesday that he has quit the party, dealing another blow to the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit, coming as it did within a week of Ashutosh’s desertion.

Khetan, who had quit the post of vice-chairman of Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission in April, said he has informed the party leadership of his decision, which was an outcome of “self-doubt” on whether he wanted to pursue electoral politics.

“My personal decision to move away from party and electoral politics, should not be viewed as a reflection on AAP, in any way whatsoever. I have only received love and respect from the party and its members and volunteers. And I will be forever grateful for that,” he wrote on Facebook.

Khetan, an acclaimed investigative journalist, dismissed murmurs within the AAP that his decision was linked with alleged denial of a Lok Sabha ticket, terming them as “unfortunate rumours”.

“The party had graciously asked me to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, but I had politely turned it down. Contesting one more election would have further entrenched me in the world of politics, something I don’t want at this point in time. I continue to hold all my ex-party colleagues in high regard and wish them good luck in their future endeavors,” he added.

Khetan was an official spokesperson of the party. He had quit the DDC citing his desire to join the legal profession, which he reiterated in his latest post.

