Send Satyendar Jain to jail outside Delhi, demands BJP

Jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Satyendar Jain should be transferred to a prison outside Delhi due to his conduct inside Tihar Jail, the Delhi BJP has demanded.

“Kejriwal is yet to sack him from the Delhi Cabinet; Jain’s cell inside Tihar Jail has become an extension of the Delhi Secretariat,” Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva alleged. “We demand that Kejriwal immediately drop Jain as minister and that the LG transfer him to a prison outside Delhi at the earliest,” he added.

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in a fresh letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday, had alleged that he was being “mentally harassed” and “threatened” by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Jain to withdraw his complaint against them.

In the letter issued by his lawyers, Chandrashekhar had alleged that Jain asked two deputy superintendents of Mandoli Jail to “threaten and extort” him inside the prison.

He had further alleged that Jain, through jail officials, has given him a “final opportunity” to hand over all evidence he has against them and withdraw the statements he gave against them to the high-powered committee.

In exchange, Chandrashekhar said, he has been offered a seat in the Karnataka Assembly elections and sand mining contracts in Punjab.

The letter further read that Jain, through jail officials, threatened him that if he did not accept their demands, he will be transferred to another jail within 48 hours.

Chandrashekhar said that three days after he received the threats, he was transferred from Jail number 14 to Jail number 13, where hardcore criminals and gangsters are lodged.