Seminar on Ram Janmabhoomi movement at DU

Delhi University (DU) will see a one-day national seminar on February 9 on ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Movement and National Resurgence’, to be held by an organisation founded by late VHP leader Ashok Singhal. The Arundhati Vashishtha Anusandhan Peeth (AVAP) will organise the seminar at DU’s Conference Centre, and will discuss the “conceptual framework” of the movement, including the history of Ram Janmabhoomi and its impact on Indian politics among other things. The organisation had last organised a similar seminar at DU in 2016.

“The monument at the birthplace of Lord Ram was pulled down by Mir Baqi, the commander of the invader Babur, in 1528. A vast section of the Indian society has been struggling for the re-acquisition of the birthplace since then. The place has become synonymous with the national identity and the pan-Indian character,” AVAP said in its brochure for the event.

“A severe identity crisis is felt when the birthplace of the most revered Lord is not found under the control of the people imbued with national spirit, ethos and character. Therefore, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement should not be perceived simply as a temple-mosque dispute…,” they added.

AVAP Convenor Chandra Prakash Singh said the seminar would see historians, jurists, archaeologists, philosophers, research scholars among others. “In 2016, our focus was on emerging trends in the movement, now we will be focussing more on its impact on politics and society at large. We have organised similar seminars in other universities too,” he said.