Seized grenades: Gurgaon Police to write to Army

A day after police recovered explosives and ammunition from an unoccupied house in Gurgaon, police said they are writing to the Army Headquarters in Delhi and ordnance factories for information on the factory from where the seized grenades and other explosives had been supplied.

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police, Sadar, said, “We are contacting ordnance factory Khamaria in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh; ordnance factory Muradnagar, Uttar Pradesh and fireworks factories at Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, based on the mark and batch of the seized ammunition to find out from where they had been manufactured and supplied.”

On Tuesday morning, after a tip-off, police recovered two hand grenades, 17 practice grenades, a bicat strip and 43 long-range empty cartridges from a commode of the washroom of house P-12 at Sector 31. The area was cordoned off and the bomb detection and disposal squad defused the explosives after a controlled explosion by digging a six-feet trench in the lawn of the house and placing sandbags around it.

Police had booked the house owner, a Delhi resident, under sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act. Police said the probe has found that the house had been registered in the name of a private company, Shri Parasram Holdings Private Limited, whose three directors, identified as Ravinder Aggarwal, Vivek Aggarwal and Anshu Aggarwal, have been summoned.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said, “Ravinder Aggarwal and Vivek Aggarwal joined the investigation and Anshu Aggarwal is out of town. During questioning, they said that they had purchased the plot in 2006-07 and as per HSVP’s norms, they had completed construction in 25 percent of the plot. After possession, they said they had visited the house only on one or two occasions. For the upkeep of the house, they had employed a guard for six years. But, he was let go and for the past six years, there was no guard and the house had been unattended.”

Police said they stated that the plot was last cleaned in 2019. A police officer, requesting anonymity, said the house owner said he had purchased the house for investment purpose, and had last visited the house in 2019 for minor repairs and cutting shrubs and wild growth of the house lawn.

Police said they were investigating how the explosives and ammunition came to be hidden in the house and if there was a possibility of the house being used as a hide-out by criminals to dump the cache.