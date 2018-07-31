Seized after Bawana fire: To get rid of 900 kg firecrackers, police seek some outside help

At least 17 workers were charred in the fire in Bawana. Archive At least 17 workers were charred in the fire in Bawana. Archive

Delhi Police have approached the Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation (PESO), Faridabad, for disposal of around 900 kg of firecrackers and raw explosives seized from Bawana, where 17 persons died in a blaze at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit on January 20. Police said the material had been recovered from a godown near the unit that caught fire.

On July 25, the Crime Branch investigating the Bawana factory fire had written a letter to PESO, after they got permission from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and clearance from the court to burn the seized items, which were meant to be sold illegally.

According to rules, procurement or manufacturing of any kind of explosive is prohibited in the capital. PESO officials confirmed that they have been approached by Delhi Police, and that the materials are likely to be burned at an open space soon.

At least 17 workers were charred in a fire that broke out at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in the F Block of Bawana Industrial Area on January 20. Following investigations, the Crime Branch arrested two owners of the factory and booked them under various sections of the IPC and Explosives Act.

During investigation, police recovered packed firecrackers and raw explosives from a two-storey building nearby.

“This building was used as a godown. The explosives were kept in cartons,” said the police officer, adding that “the building is now locked and the seized items are still inside”.

The officer said the recovered explosives weigh around 900 kg and keeping them in a building for long is risky.

“We want to dispose it of as soon as possible,” he added.

According to PESO officials, in cases of big seizures such as this one, they may take help from a professional agency to burn the materials. The official added that the agency that seizes explosives first has to get the court’s permission and environmental clearance.

Crime Branch officials said that during investigation, it was found that the raw explosives had come from Uttar Pradesh in December and January. But the man who delivered those raw materials to the accused died a few days before the incident.

