Seelampur violence: Six arrested, section 144 imposed in Delhi’s North East district

The police personnel had responded by firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey) The police personnel had responded by firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

The Delhi Police Wednesday arrested six people in connection with the violence that erupted in Seelampur following protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, news agency PTI reported. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code were also issued in the North East district in view of the law and order situation, the police said.

The protest, according to a police officer, began around 12 pm Tuesday. The protesters initially held a “silent protest” against the new citizenship law for an hour. But later as things began to wrap up, a few unidentified, bare-chested youths hurled bricks at police personnel who were keeping an eye on the gathering. Soon, some from the crowd vandalised buses, triggering police to retaliate with lathi-charge and teargas. A public toilet next to a police picket was also set on fire. The police personnel had responded by firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

As the violence erupted, the Delhi Police used drones to monitor the situation and identify potential trouble zones. At least 12 police personnel were injured.

The violence comes just days after the Delhi Police crackdown against students and locals who gathered at Jamia Millia Islamia University to protest against the CAA.

On Sunday evening, several students of Jamia Millia Islamia were injured as police entered their campus and lathi-charged them after protests against the CAA in South Delhi turned violent.

