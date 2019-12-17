Delhi Seelampur protest: 21 injured, 2 FIRs filed; Kejriwal, Gambhir appeal for peace

Protesters pelt stones at Delhi Police personnel. (Express photo by Premnath Pandey) Protesters pelt stones at Delhi Police personnel. (Express photo by Premnath Pandey)

Twenty-one people, including policemen and civilians, were injured in violence that erupted during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act in Delhi’s Seelampur on Tuesday, PTI quoted police as saying.

The protest, according to a police officer, began around 12 pm. However, the march towards Jafrabad turned violent when protesters began pelting stones, and police personnel responded by firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

As the violence erupted, the Delhi Police used drones to monitor the situation and identify potential trouble zones. Two FIRs registered at Seelampur and Zaffrabad police stations, said the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed down the entry and exit points at seven metro stations — Welcome, Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Seelampur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar — in view of the protest. The Seelampur station was opened after a few hours, around 4:30 pm. Gates to Welcome, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar were opened around 6 pm.

Traffic movement was closed on 66 feet road from Seelampur to Jafrabad (both carriageways) owing to the protest, the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. The stretch between Daryaganj and Raj Ghat was also closed, with traffic diverted from Delhi Gate, Nishad Raj Marg and ITO towards Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.

Police fire tear gas shells at protesters. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Police fire tear gas shells at protesters. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed for peace. “I appeal to every Delhi resident to maintain peace. No form of violence can be tolerated in a civilised society. Violence won’t achieve anything. State your viewpoint peacefully,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Cricketer-turned-East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir and Seelampur AAP MLA Haji Ishraq also appealed to people to maintain peace.

“I want to appeal to people to maintain peace and distance themselves from any kind of violence. Whatever your grievances, you may peacefully discuss it with the government. Do not be misled by any political party or any person,” Gambhir said.

Ishraq, the AAP MLA, urged people to peacefully register their protest. “I am appealing to all the people to register their protest and convey their message peacefully,” Ishraq said in a video message.

The violence comes just days after the Delhi Police crackdown against students and locals who gathered at Jamia Millia Islamia University to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

On Sunday evening, several students of Jamia Millia Islamia were injured as police entered their campus and lathi-charged them after protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in South Delhi turned violent.

Police had thrown teargas shells inside the campus, barged into the premises and dragged students out of the library before assaulting them. The action followed a day of agitations where some protesters — Jamia has maintained these were outsiders and not students — set buses and vehicles on fire in some parts of South Delhi.

#WATCH Delhi: Police take away protesters from the spot where a clash broke out between police and protesters, during protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct today. Police has also used tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. pic.twitter.com/DkPGAEQ1tM — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

The police today arrested 10 people from Okhla area in connection with the violence. A police spokesperson said most of the accused have a criminal background and none of them are students.

(with PTI inputs)

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd