Delhi: Police allowed to conduct bone test

Metropolitan Magistrate Gita issued the direction after Delhi Police submitted that the accused did not have any valid age proof.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: December 28, 2019 2:21:50 am
delhi cuourt allowed police to carry bone test for accused, Seelampur protest, Seelampur violence, citizenship amendment act protest, NRC protest, police violence, CAA violence, delhi news, indian express news The court asked police to submit its report by December 30. (Representational Image)

A Delhi court Friday allowed police to carry out a bone ossification test to ascertain the age of one of the accused, who was arrested for his role in the violence in North East Delhi’s Seemapuri, during protests against the new citizenship law.

The court asked police to submit its report by December 30. Police said as no other identity proof was available with them, a bone ossification was necessary to ascertain the accused’s age.

This was opposed by the accused’s counsel, who contended that as per Centre’s notification, certificates from a madrasa are valid documents to prove one’s age.

