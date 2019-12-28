Delhi: Police allowed to conduct bone test

The court asked police to submit its report by December 30. (Representational Image) The court asked police to submit its report by December 30. (Representational Image)

A Delhi court Friday allowed police to carry out a bone ossification test to ascertain the age of one of the accused, who was arrested for his role in the violence in North East Delhi’s Seemapuri, during protests against the new citizenship law.

Metropolitan Magistrate Gita issued the direction after Delhi Police submitted that the accused did not have any valid age proof. The boy, through his counsel Zakir Raza and Monis Rais, has claimed he is a juvenile. He had produced certificates from the madrasa he was studying at.

The court asked police to submit its report by December 30. Police said as no other identity proof was available with them, a bone ossification was necessary to ascertain the accused’s age.

This was opposed by the accused’s counsel, who contended that as per Centre’s notification, certificates from a madrasa are valid documents to prove one’s age.

