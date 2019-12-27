Seelampur violence: FIR claims ex-Cong MLA incited crowd, he denies charge

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Thursday opposed the bail pleas of nine of the 16 accused arrested in connection with a violent protest in Darya Ganj. The court reserved its order on their bail applications for December 28. Meanwhile, Delhi Police Thursday opposed the bail pleas of nine of the 16 accused arrested in connection with a violent protest in Darya Ganj. The court reserved its order on their bail applications for December 28.

In an FIR filed in violence in Seelampur during a protest against the new citizenship law, police have accused an AAP councillor and a former Congress MLA for allegedly inciting the crowd. The FIR was filed against unknown persons based on a complaint of the SHO of Jaffrabad police station on December 17.

The FIR claims several protesters were shouting slogans and held a bike rally under the “leadership” of former MLA and Congress leader Mateen Ahmed. The police officer said the protesters did not seek permission for the bike rally and the protest.

It also names East MCD councillor Abdul Rehman.

The two leaders have denied the charges. Rehman said, “The FIR is to defame me and is completely untrue.” Ahmed said, “I too condemn the violence. We didn’t lead any protest.”

