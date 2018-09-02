Seeking landowner consent for Jewar airport, MLA goes village to village

According to MLA Thakur Dhirendra Singh, seeing that an increasing number of farmers have offered consent over the past week and the 70% mark is within reach, more time has been offered to gather consent. According to MLA Thakur Dhirendra Singh, seeing that an increasing number of farmers have offered consent over the past week and the 70% mark is within reach, more time has been offered to gather consent.

To give fresh impetus to the process of gathering consent from landowners and fast-track the Jewar Greenfield International Airport project, Jewar MLA Thakur Dhirendra Singh Saturday went village to village to appeal to residents. His pitch: Give your consent to ensure the project goes ahead, and negotiations can be held later.

To acquire the requisite 1,344 hectares from 2,200 families, the government is mandated by the Land Acquisition Act 2013 to obtain the consent of 70% of the affected families. An August 31 deadline for this had been decided at a meeting between the Civil Aviation Ministry and UP government officials. At the end of the deadline, 1,410 landowners had signed the consent forms — which reflected in terms of land as 558 hectares, or 46% of the required land.

According to MLA Singh, seeing that an increasing number of farmers have offered consent over the past week and the 70% mark is within reach, more time has been offered to gather consent.

Jewar MLA Thakur Dhirendra Singh speaks to residents.

Of the six affected villages, Singh visited Rohi, Banwaribas, and Nagla Chhitar and Nagla Sharif — which come under Dayanatpur village.

“Right now, the question which needs to be resolved is whether the project is happening or not. What will you ask for if the airport doesn’t even happen here? Your MLA is not so weak that he cannot take up and negotiate once that hurdle is cleared,” Singh said in Rohi village.

Farmers have expressed displeasure regarding the acquisition process ever since their villages were notified as urban areas by the state government on May 18, which they claim was a move to cheat them as the compensation for urban area is less than that of rural land.

“Farmers’ demands are completely understandable and I will take them up with the CM. But it needs to be finalised. The project and the associated development it will bring will generate a massive number of jobs, not just for people of this area but for the whole of Uttar Pradesh,” he told The Indian Express.

