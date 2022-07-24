Seeing 10% of city’s deliveries, Safdarjung hospital burdened by rush of unregistered pregnant women

An increase in patient load and infrastructure that has struggled to keep pace is back in focus after a 20-year-old woman delivered her baby on the road inside the Safdarjung hospital compound, a few steps away from a dustbin, earlier this week.

The woman’s family had alleged she was forced to deliver outside as the hospital kept postponing her admission and did not act in time. The hospital, however, said the woman was offered admission on Monday but did not show up. Five doctors from the obstetrics and gynaecology department of the hospital were debarred from duty after the incident by the Union Health Ministry, which runs the hospital.

With one of the busiest obstetrics and gynaecology departments, the hospital sees around 100 deliveries each day, accounting for nearly 10% of the total births in the national capital. Of the total deliveries, around 20-30 are done surgically through a caesarean section.

The biggest problem, however, remains that of unregistered patients turning up at the emergency department. “Around 50% to 60% of the deliveries that we see at Safdarjung hospital aren’t booked. By that, I mean, the women haven’t undergone their ante-natal check-ups and treatments at the hospital. They just come in directly to the emergency department at the time of delivery. And most of them are complicated cases that have been referred from small secondary care hospitals from Delhi as well as from neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana,” said a doctor from the hospital, on condition of anonymity.

The hospital has nearly 300 beds, including ICU and high dependence unit beds, under the obstetrics and gynaecology department. The beds are utilised not only by pregnant women, but women with other gynaecological issues such as cancer or anaemia. It is a common sight to see three to four women sharing beds at Safdarjung hospital.

“We do not have a one bed, one patient policy like say AIIMS. We also never refuse a patient admission. This is the reason several patients can be seen receiving treatment on the same bed across departments. But beds are not the only thing; for doctors and nurses to treat so many patients also becomes difficult. This is the reason we need to have a better referral policy. Only complicated cases should be referred to Safdarjung from smaller hospitals or other states. Why should patients of, say, fever, stomach ache or even a routine delivery be asked to come here,” said another doctor from the hospital, wishing to remain anonymous.

The labour room at the hospital is a sight of intense activity — nearly 50 women in active labour pain are inside the room meant for perhaps 20 people. “The room has to hold as many people as there are. What can we do? The women are asked to sit four or five to a bed in a room attached to the one with the labour tables. There are around 10 labour tables, so only when the woman is fully dilated and ready to deliver the baby, we take her to the table,” said the second doctor.

On the pressures they face, the doctor added, “Doctors in the labour room — there are about six in a shift — have to check all 50 or so patients every half an hour to see progress and ensure they receive any necessary medical intervention. Along with this, they help deliver the baby, make certificates for the newborn, and check on patients who are in the observation room for two hours after delivery.”

The department has 80 to 100 doctors — residents, consultants, and professors — yet they remain short-staffed because of the sheer number of patients.

“We are able to manage so many cases only because our doctors are very hardworking. They mostly work more than the requisite 48 hours a week. In fact, sometimes they work more than 24 hours consecutively,” said the second doctor.

The hospital has two emergency operation theatres that run round the clock and are used for C-section cases. One non-emergency operation theatre is used for other cancer removal, womb removal, or tubectomy for family planning.

The first doctor said, “The infrastructure for obstetrics and gynaecology hasn’t changed much in the last 30 or 40 years but the number of deliveries in the hospital — and all hospitals across Delhi — have shot up with the government’s intervention to ensure institutional delivery. In the last seven to eight years itself, the number of deliveries in the hospital has gone up 30%.”

To keep up with the demand, a new mother and child block has been planned in place of the building that previously housed the hospital’s emergency department. This was part of the second phase of the hospital’s redevelopment plan that was to start in 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

The new building will have 500 beds for the obstetrics and gynaecology department and another 500 for paediatrics. “This will, however, not be enough. The estimates are from seven or eight years ago when it was first proposed. We need at least 1,000 beds to be comfortable now. And any new building should account for the increase that will happen over the next 20 years or so,” the first doctor said.

The hospital did not respond to calls seeking comment.