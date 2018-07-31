Sedated, raped: 16-year-old’s four-day ordeal at Delhi’s spa

The girl was separated from her friend, taken to the gang member’s house and allegedly raped, before being fed food laced with sedatives and sold to a spa in Rohini, police said. (Representational) The girl was separated from her friend, taken to the gang member’s house and allegedly raped, before being fed food laced with sedatives and sold to a spa in Rohini, police said. (Representational)

First she was allegedly raped by a member of a human trafficking gang, then by the owner of a spa who “bought” her for Rs 18,000. And over the next four days, the 16-year-old girl, whose plans to elope with a friend took a horribly unexpected turn, was raped by multiple men at the spa.

According to police, the girl’s ordeal began after she eloped with a friend. The two visited Haridwar and then returned to Delhi, where they slept at Old Delhi railway station for four days. That’s when a member of a human trafficking gang saw them and offered them jobs.

The girl was separated from her friend, taken to the gang member’s house and allegedly raped, before being fed food laced with sedatives and sold to a spa in Rohini, police said. According to police, at one point, the girl jumped off the terrace to escape, but was caught by employees and taken back. For the next four days, she was allegedly raped by several men, administered sedatives and fed only lemons and curd.

“Several women were employed at the spa, some working consensually and others being forced into it,” said a police officer. According to police, the girl was told by the spa owner that she would have to work there for four days. An officer said they found seven other girls being forced to work there in a similar fashion.

Police also found “contracts” between the spa owner and the trafficker, Vicky, who is yet to be arrested. Police said the 16-year-old was watched over by two bodyguards and was paid an undisclosed amount after two days of sex work.

According to police, after four days, the girl gathered the courage to rush out of the main door and reach the local police station. “She has been reunited with her family but is traumatised,” said an officer.

Police have so far arrested four people from the human trafficking gang, and two men who worked with the spa as well as its owner, Rakesh Goyal. “He was tracked by our police teams, who are also looking for other associates who used to supply girls to the spa,” said DCP (outer) Saju P Kuruvilla.

